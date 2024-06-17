240623-N-UF592-1041 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Aliu Suleiman, from Kogi, Nigeria, cleans inside the cockpit of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.23.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8492724 VIRIN: 240623-N-UF592-1041 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 1.1 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.