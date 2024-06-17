Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240623-N-UF592-1041 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Aliu Suleiman, from Kogi, Nigeria, cleans inside the cockpit of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 09:16
    Photo ID: 8492724
    VIRIN: 240623-N-UF592-1041
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Hangar Bay
    HSC 12
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    HSM 77

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT