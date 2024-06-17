Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240623-N-UF592-1006 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Arthur Coleman, from New York, conducts maintenance on the tail rotor brush block of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. HSM 77’s missions include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and a variety of support roles for Ronald Reagan and Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 09:16
    Photo ID: 8492718
    VIRIN: 240623-N-UF592-1006
    Resolution: 2538x1688
    Size: 1002.39 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

