USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters

240623-N-UF592-1006 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Arthur Coleman, from New York, conducts maintenance on the tail rotor brush block of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the Saberhawks of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. HSM 77’s missions include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and a variety of support roles for Ronald Reagan and Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
