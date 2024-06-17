USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance on helicopters

240623-N-UF592-1033 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ruben Santiago, from Palmdale, California, performs maintenance on the rescue hoist reel on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2024 09:16
|Photo ID:
|8492721
|VIRIN:
|240623-N-UF592-1033
|Resolution:
|2534x1741
|Size:
|1015.08 KB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
