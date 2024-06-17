USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders

240623-N-BE723-1053 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders observe flight operations on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

