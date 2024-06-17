USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders

240623-N-BE7230-1008 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, taxing on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

