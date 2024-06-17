USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders

240623-N-BE723-1042 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 23, 2024) Rep. James Moylan, Guam Chamber of Commerce representatives, and military leaders observe as Sailors maneuver an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour in the North Pacific Ocean, June 23. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

