240620-N-BE723-1027 TALOFOFO, Guam (June 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), kayak through the Valley of the Latte as part of a Morale, Welfare and Recreation tour, during a scheduled port visit to Guam, June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 13:01
|Photo ID:
|8492080
|VIRIN:
|240620-N-BE723-1027
|Resolution:
|2925x3900
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|TALOFOFO, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation kayaking tour in Guam [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
