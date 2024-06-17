USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation kayaking tour in Guam

240620-N-BE723-1036 TALOFOFO, Guam (June 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), kayak and paddleboard through the Valley of the Latte as part of a Morale, Welfare and Recreation tour, during a scheduled port visit to Guam, June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

