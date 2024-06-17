Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation kayaking tour in Guam

    TALOFOFO, GUAM

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240620-N-BE723-1014 TALOFOFO, Guam (June 20, 2024) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), observe wildlife on a riverbank while kayaking and paddleboarding through the Valley of the Latte as part of a Morale, Welfare and Recreation tour, during a scheduled port visit to Guam, June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation kayaking tour in Guam [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Guam
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Port Visit

