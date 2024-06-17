Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW

Maj. Gen. Paul Johnson, right, U.S. Air Forces Central National Guard advisor, coins an Airmen assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 14, 2024. Coining is a tradition in the military that is used to recognize members for superior performance. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 03:06
|Photo ID:
|8491707
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-LD599-1101
|Resolution:
|2505x1667
|Size:
|427.95 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
