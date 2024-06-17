Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW [Image 4 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central         

    Maj. Gen. Paul Johnson, right, U.S. Air Forces Central National Guard advisor, coins an Airmen assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing, at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 14, 2024. Coining is a tradition in the military that is used to recognize members for superior performance. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 03:06
    Photo ID: 8491707
    VIRIN: 240614-F-LD599-1101
    Resolution: 2505x1667
    Size: 427.95 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW
    Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW
    Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW
    Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT