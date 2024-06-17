Maj. Gen. Paul Johnson, U.S. Air Forces Central National Guard advisor, briefs Airmen assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 14, 2024. Johnson learned the capabilities and accomplishments of the 332d AEW during his visit. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 03:06 Photo ID: 8491706 VIRIN: 240614-F-LD599-1072 Resolution: 2720x1943 Size: 347.03 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.