Maj. Gen. Paul Johnson, right, U.S. Air Forces Central National Guard advisor, shakes hands with Col. Lucas Teel, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing commander, at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 14, 2024. Johnson visited the base to pay recognition to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 03:06 Photo ID: 8491704 VIRIN: 240614-F-LD599-1010 Resolution: 4106x2310 Size: 761.92 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.