    Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW [Image 2 of 4]

    Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central         

    Maj. Gen. Paul Johnson, right, U.S. Air Forces Central National Guard advisor, shakes hands with CMSgt Fredrick McBride, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 14, 2024. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend coalition allies and partners and their interests. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT

