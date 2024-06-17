Maj. Gen. Paul Johnson, right, U.S. Air Forces Central National Guard advisor, shakes hands with CMSgt Fredrick McBride, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 14, 2024. The U.S. Air Force is globally postured to protect and defend coalition allies and partners and their interests. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 03:06 Photo ID: 8491705 VIRIN: 240614-F-LD599-1017 Resolution: 3297x2355 Size: 836.13 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Johnson meets with 332d AEW [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.