130th Engineer Brigade welcomes new commander, CSM

Col. James Beaulieu, the incoming 130th Engineer Brigade commander, delivers remarks during 130th Engineer Brigade’s change of command ceremony on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Margaret McGunegle relinquished command to Beaulieu and Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Dirck passed the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Christipher Shetland.

