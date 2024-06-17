130th Engineer Brigade welcomes new commander, CSM

Soldiers stand in formation during the 130th Engineer Brigade’s change of command ceremony held on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony Col. Margaret McGunegle relinquished command to Col. James Beaulieu and Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Dirck passed the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Christipher Shetland.

