130th Engineer Brigade welcomes new commander, CSM

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command conducted a combined change of command and change of responsibility ceremony June 21 on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



During the ceremony, Col. Margaret L. McGunegle relinquished command to Col. James “Jim” A. Beaulieu, and Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Dirck relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Christipher R. Shetland.



McGunegle commanded the 130th EN BDE for just over two years, witnessing her formation succeed mission after mission.



“If I sit up here and review just the highlights, this speech would last 20 to 30 minutes,” said McGunegle to the attendees as a light rain fell across the field. “However, I could not be more proud of our Soldiers when they are working with our partners and allies to tackle and solve tough problems. Sometimes through innovation and sometimes through dogged determination, the commitment they have to our mission and the care and passion they have for each other, and our partners, is unparalleled.”



McGunegle’s next assignment will see her as the military deputy to the assistant secretary of defense (manpower and Reserve affairs) in the Pentagon.



The presiding officer for the ceremony was 8th TSC’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, who remarked about McGunegle’s and the 130th’s successes over the years.



“130th has conducted over 60 watercraft missions, sailing over 75,000 nautical miles, which is more than three times around the world,” said Helwig. “They participated in 15 operations across seven countries. They've led 23 unique domestic and international construction projects, and the dive detachments have completed 13 dive missions across seven countries with over 100,000 underwater operational minutes.”



Helwig also listed out the many times the 8th Special Troops Battalion hosted senior military and congressional leaders.



“Undoubtedly, the brigade has made a huge impact across the Indo-Pacific theater” said Helwig. “And whether it's vital construction projects west of the International Dateline or supporting the 25th Infantry Division during JPMRC, our engineers, and the engineers you see before you, have done it all.”



Helwig also noted Dirck’s performance during his tenure as the brigade’s command sergeant major.



“Sergeant Major Dirck, Karlee, your children, thank you for everything you've done in support of the 130th Engineer Brigade,” he said. “Your leadership and commitment to this organization has been phenomenal. You balanced your duties, responsibilities, and always executed them to the highest standard. Best of luck to you and your family as you move on to Fort Leonard Wood and assume the role as the next proponent sergeant major for the engineers.”



Dirck was proud of the organization’s accomplishments and grateful for its service to the country, making visible differences across the Indo-Pacific.



“I want to say thank you to our Soldiers here on the field today (and) operating throughout the Indo-Pacific,” said Dirck. “I want to thank you for your service and your sacrifice for our nation. I know what is asked of us being forward station – it's demanding. But what you do for this theater is critical. The operations and rehearsals you participate in today – campaigning, setting the theater, posturing – all have significant meaning. The sacrifices you make prepare us to operate in this theater, while deterring our adversaries, and I'm so proud of everything that you do.”



Dirck also praised McGunegle’s steadfast standard she held the brigade to – the Army standard – while providing care and compassion to the formation.



As McGunegle and Dirck depart to their future posts, Helwig believes the 130th is still in good hands, albeit different hands.



“Colonel Beaulieu and Command Sergeant Major Shetland, you’re both hand-selected to lead this organization. I'm confident that your experience will bring fresh ideas and new perspectives as you go forward,” said Helwig. “You're taking over an exceptional brigade with a distinguished reputation crossing the Pacific, and I’m certain that you will both build on the name of the 130th Engineer Brigade across the theater and alongside our allies and partners.”



Beaulieu comes to the 130th EN BDE after a fellowship with the Advanced Strategic Leadership Studies Program under the School of Advanced Military Studies in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. After over two decades, he has returned to the 130th EN BDE.



“Almost 24 years ago, I was assigned as a lieutenant within the 130th and learned under the tutelage of what this brigade is known for: great Soldiers, NCOs and officers,” said Beaulieu. “They taught me what it meant to be a member of this brigade while solving the tough engineering challenges that consistently came its way. So, this is truly special.”



Beaulieu said he would continue to build upon what McGunegle built and is excited to see what the future holds for him and the 130th.



“CSM Shetland and I pledge to continue the great direction set forth by those that came before us,” he said. “We’ll take care of our people and accomplish our missions to the highest standard.”



Beaulieu’s new top noncommissioned officer, Shetland, is not new to Oahu, having served with the 8th TSC nearly eight years ago. He arrives to the island with nearly 30 years of service and by way of the Joint Multinational Training Center, Hohenfels, Germany.

