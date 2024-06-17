Col. Margaret McGunegle, the 130th Engineer Brigade's outgoing commander, delivers remarks during the brigade’s change of command and responsibility ceremony held on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony McGunegle relinquished command to Col. James Beaulieu and Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Dirck passed the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Christipher Shetland.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 21:11
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
130th Engineer Brigade welcomes new commander, CSM
