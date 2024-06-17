130th Engineer Brigade welcomes new commander, CSM

Col. Margaret McGunegle, the 130th Engineer Brigade's outgoing commander, delivers remarks during the brigade’s change of command and responsibility ceremony held on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony McGunegle relinquished command to Col. James Beaulieu and Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Dirck passed the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Christipher Shetland.

