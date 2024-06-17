Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Engineer Brigade welcomes new commander, CSM [Image 10 of 12]

    130th Engineer Brigade welcomes new commander, CSM

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Brandenburg 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Col. Margaret McGunegle, the 130th Engineer Brigade's outgoing commander, delivers remarks during the brigade’s change of command and responsibility ceremony held on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 21, 2024. During the ceremony McGunegle relinquished command to Col. James Beaulieu and Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin Dirck passed the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Christipher Shetland.

    This work, 130th Engineer Brigade welcomes new commander, CSM [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Joshua Brandenburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineer
    130th Engineer Brigade
    Sappers
    Engineer Change of Command
    McGunegle

