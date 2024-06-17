U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force pose for group photo with the Malones.

U.S. Navy Seabees, U.S. Air Force Rapid Engineer Deployable Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE), Alvin Malone, Arnold Malone, and other attendees, pose for a group photo in front of a new home at the Navajo Nation, N.M., June 18, 2024. The group photo was taken to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the home as a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation. Originally the home was awarded to Alvin Malone’s father Richard who served under General Patton in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

