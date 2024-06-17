Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alvin Malone poses with Navy Officers [Image 2 of 4]

    Alvin Malone poses with Navy Officers

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    From left to right, U.S. Navy Commadore Capt. Doug Whimpey, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command 1st Naval Construction Battalion commander, Alvin Malone, home owner, and U.S. Navy Commander Matthew Baird, Naval Construction Battalion 25 commanding officer, cuts a ribbon at the Navajo Nation, N.M., June 18, 2024. Malone posed with the Navy officers following the ribbon cutting on the front porch of his new home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

