Alvin Malone cuts the ribbon on his new home.

From left to right, U.S. Navy Commadore Capt. Doug Whimpey, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, 1st Naval Construction Battalion commander, Alvin Malone, home owner, and U.S. Navy Commander Matthew Baird Naval Construction Battalion 25 commanding officer, cuts a ribbon at the Navajo Nation, N.M., June 18, 2024. Malone received a new home built on site as a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

