U.S. Navy Seabees put the finishing touches on a new home at the Navajo Nation, N.M., June 18, 2024. The home was built as a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:25 Photo ID: 8490607 VIRIN: 240618-F-BX440-1001 Resolution: 4980x2801 Size: 4.43 MB Location: NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees put the finishing touches on a new home. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.