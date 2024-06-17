Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees put the finishing touches on a new home. [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Seabees put the finishing touches on a new home.

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Navy Seabees put the finishing touches on a new home at the Navajo Nation, N.M., June 18, 2024. The home was built as a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US
    U.S. Navy Seabees put the finishing touches on a new home.
    Alvin Malone poses with Navy Officers
    Alvin Malone cuts the ribbon on his new home.
    U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force pose for group photo with the Malones.

    Seabee
    IRT
    Navajo Nation
    Red Horse Airmen
    Gallup New Mexico
    SWIF

