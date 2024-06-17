20th ASOS Change of Command 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jesse Swanson, the incoming 20th Air Support Operations Squadron commander, salutes his new formation for the first time during the Change of Command, June 21, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The 20th ASOS welcomed Swanson while saying farewell to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin “Rattler” Fischer, the outgoing squadron commander. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024
Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US