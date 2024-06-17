20th ASOS Change of Command 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jesse Swanson, the incoming commander of the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron, presents his wife and daughters with flowers for their dedication to maintaining the American way of life, June 21, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The family was given flowers to thank them for their unconditional support of Swanson as he assumes command of the 20th ASOS. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

