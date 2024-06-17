Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th ASOS Change of Command 2024 [Image 8 of 9]

    20th ASOS Change of Command 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jesse Swanson, the incoming commander of the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron, presents his wife and daughters with flowers for their dedication to maintaining the American way of life, June 21, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The family was given flowers to thank them for their unconditional support of Swanson as he assumes command of the 20th ASOS. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

    Leadership
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Air Force

