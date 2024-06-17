U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Kovsky, commander of the 18th Air Support Operations Group, passes the guidon of the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron to U.S. Air Force Maj. Jesse Swanson, the unit’s incoming commander, during a Change of Command ceremony, June 21, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The passing of the unit colors is a historic military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership from one commander to another. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:09 Photo ID: 8490507 VIRIN: 240621-A-UV937-1653 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.62 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th ASOS Change of Command 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Kade Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.