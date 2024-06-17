Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing conducts Conus to Conus training mission. [Image 3 of 4]

    2nd Bomb Wing conducts Conus to Conus training mission.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress takes off early in the morning as part of a training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 18, 2024. Training missions display U.S. Air Force capabilities to deter aggression and support U.S. allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing conducts Conus to Conus training mission. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

