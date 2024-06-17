Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing conducts Conus to Conus training mission. [Image 1 of 4]

    2nd Bomb Wing conducts Conus to Conus training mission.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Aircrew from the 2nd Bomb Wing carry bags to a B-52H Stratofortress prior to departure for a training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 18, 2024. Bomber training missions help demonstrate commitment and readiness to our allies for world wide deterrence and joint force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    C2C

