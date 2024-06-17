Aircrew from the 2nd Bomb Wing carry bags to a B-52H Stratofortress prior to departure for a training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 18, 2024. Bomber training missions help demonstrate commitment and readiness to our allies for world wide deterrence and joint force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:50 Photo ID: 8489788 VIRIN: 240618-F-IM610-1032 Resolution: 4943x3289 Size: 12.51 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Bomb Wing conducts Conus to Conus training mission. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.