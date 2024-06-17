Aircrew from the 2nd Bomb Wing perform preflight procedures as part of a training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 18, 2024. Training missions like this demonstrate the commitment to regional security and capabilities of our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:50 Photo ID: 8489789 VIRIN: 240618-F-IM610-1051 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 24.5 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Bomb Wing conducts Conus to Conus training mission. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.