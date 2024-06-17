Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Bomb Wing conducts Conus to Conus training mission.

    2nd Bomb Wing conducts Conus to Conus training mission.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Aircrew from the 2nd Bomb Wing perform preflight procedures as part of a training mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 18, 2024. Training missions like this demonstrate the commitment to regional security and capabilities of our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:50
    VIRIN: 240618-F-IM610-1051
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing conducts Conus to Conus training mission. [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    C2C

