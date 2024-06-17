Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christina Dykstra, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, stands after reciting the Chief’s Creed at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2024. The rank of a chief master sergeant in the Air Force is to serve in the highest enlisted grade and hold strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman James Salellas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8489756
    VIRIN: 240422-F-NY202-3011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony
    2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony
    2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony
    2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    chief master sergeant
    Chief Select recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT