U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Sherrod, 17th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, speaks at the 2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2024. The Goodfellow AFB J9 Council hosted the 2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony to honor Senior Master Sgt. Christina Dykstra, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman James Salellas)

