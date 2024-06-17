U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jarmaine Thomas, 17th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, and Master Sgt. Jessica Abad, 316th Training Squadron instructor, raise a toast as part of the 2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas April 19, 2024. The rank of a chief master sergeant in the Air Force is to serve in the highest enlisted grade and hold strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman James Salellas)

