U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christina Dykstra, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, and her husband, Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Brest, 17th Training Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, walk through the saber arch as part of the 2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2024. Six service members lined up in pairs and made an arch with their sabers for the honoree to walk under before the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman James Salellas)

