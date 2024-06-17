Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christina Dykstra, 316th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, and her husband, Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Brest, 17th Training Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, walk through the saber arch as part of the 2024 Chief Recognition Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2024. Six service members lined up in pairs and made an arch with their sabers for the honoree to walk under before the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman James Salellas)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8489752
    VIRIN: 240422-F-NY202-3003
    Resolution: 5065x3370
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US
