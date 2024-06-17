Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion [Image 4 of 4]

    86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Mr. Rodney Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander’s spouse, left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th AW commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, learn the details of the Deployment Transition Center’s mission at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 18, 2024. The DTC is a 4-day program, consisting of curriculum, relaxation and two travel days, designed to help redeploying Airmen smoothly transition back to their duty station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 05:50
    Photo ID: 8489460
    VIRIN: 240618-F-EV810-1128
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 28.61 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th AW
    U.S. Air Force
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    MSG
    Ramstein Air Base Germany

