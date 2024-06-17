Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion [Image 1 of 4]

    86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, center, 86th Mission Support Group commander, introduces the 86th MSG squadron commanders to Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 18, 2024. Williams was briefed by the commanders in the MSG to gain an understanding of the scope of their missions at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 05:50
    Photo ID: 8489457
    VIRIN: 240618-F-EV810-1033
    Resolution: 5763x3846
    Size: 15.85 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    86th AW
    U.S. Air Force
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    MSG
    Ramstein Air Base Germany

