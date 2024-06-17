86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion

U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, center, 86th Mission Support Group commander, introduces the 86th MSG squadron commanders to Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 18, 2024. Williams was briefed by the commanders in the MSG to gain an understanding of the scope of their missions at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

