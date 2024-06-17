86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, receives a brief about the scale of the operations at the Northside Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 18, 2024. Williams participated in an immersion of the 86th Mission Support Group to better understand the scope of its mission at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
