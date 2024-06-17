Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion [Image 2 of 4]

    86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mario Hernandez, right, 86th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, describes the MWD section’s capabilities to Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, center, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 18, 2024. Williams toured the MWD kennels and viewed a live demonstration of MWD aggression drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 05:50
    Photo ID: 8489458
    VIRIN: 240618-F-EV810-1214
    Resolution: 6342x4233
    Size: 15.2 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion
    86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion
    86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion
    86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th AW
    U.S. Air Force
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    MSG
    Ramstein Air Base Germany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT