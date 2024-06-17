86th AW Commander attends MSG Immersion

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mario Hernandez, right, 86th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, describes the MWD section’s capabilities to Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, center, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 18, 2024. Williams toured the MWD kennels and viewed a live demonstration of MWD aggression drills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

