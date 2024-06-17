Airmen and families attend the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2024. Change of Command ceremonies are a military tradition that formally symbolizes the transfer of power from one esteemed leader to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 21:07 Photo ID: 8489043 VIRIN: 240619-F-HO012-1090 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.04 MB Location: HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.