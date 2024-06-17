U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Robertson, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing deputy commander (left), Col. Jens Lyndrup, 515th AMOW commander (center), Chief Master Sgt. Jake Fason, and 515th AMOW command chief poses in front of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 21:07
|Photo ID:
|8489036
|VIRIN:
|240619-F-HO012-1204
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
