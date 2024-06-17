Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 10]

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command

    HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander (left), hands Col. Jens Lyndrup, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander (center) the unit flag at the wing Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2024. During the ceremony, Col. Kyle Benwitz relinquished command of the 515th AMOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 21:07
    Photo ID: 8489040
    VIRIN: 240619-F-HO012-1174
    Resolution: 5862x4690
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    change of command
    Col. Jens Lyndrup
    Col. Kyle Benwitz
    Maj. Gen. John Klein

