    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 9 of 10]

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command

    HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Benwitz, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander bids a farewell to the wing one last time during a Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2024.During the ceremony, Benwitz relinquished command and Col. Jens Lyndrup assumed command over the 515th AMOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 21:07
    Photo ID: 8489042
    VIRIN: 240619-F-HO012-1158
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, US
    This work, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

