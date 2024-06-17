U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Benwitz, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander bids a farewell to the wing one last time during a Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2024.During the ceremony, Benwitz relinquished command and Col. Jens Lyndrup assumed command over the 515th AMOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hommel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 21:07 Photo ID: 8489042 VIRIN: 240619-F-HO012-1158 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.31 MB Location: HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.