Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup

Senior leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Veterans Affairs met June 17-18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky to assess the progress of the Louisville Medical Center, recognize exceptional performers and identify key challenges and opportunities for the super construction project.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, deputy commanding general for Military and International Operations presents a coin for exceptional performance to Julian Donahue, senior resident engineer – Louisville, Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Construction & Facilities Management. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

