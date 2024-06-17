Senior leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Veterans Affairs met June 17-18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky to assess the progress of the Louisville Medical Center, recognize exceptional performers and identify key challenges and opportunities for the super construction project.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, deputy commanding general for Military and International Operations presents a coin for exceptional performance to Tara O'Leary, deputy chief, Veterans Affairs Division, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division VA program manager. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 13:42 Photo ID: 8488092 VIRIN: 240618-A-PA223-1024 Resolution: 3404x4539 Size: 2.77 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup [Image 8 of 8], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.