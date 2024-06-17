Senior leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Veterans Affairs met June 17-18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky to assess the progress of the Louisville Medical Center, recognize exceptional performers and identify key challenges and opportunities for the super construction project.



Michael Brennan, PhD., executive director for the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Construction and Facilities Management presents a coin for exceptional performance to Tara O'Leary, deputy chief, Veterans Affairs Division, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division VA program manager. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 13:42 Photo ID: 8488094 VIRIN: 240618-A-PA223-1025 Resolution: 3297x4396 Size: 3.76 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup [Image 8 of 8], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.