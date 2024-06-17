Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup [Image 5 of 8]

    Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Senior leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Veterans Affairs met June 17-18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky to assess the progress of the Louisville Medical Center, recognize exceptional performers and identify key challenges and opportunities for the super construction project.

    Michael Brennan, PhD., executive director for the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Construction and Facilities Management presents a coin for exceptional performance to Tara O'Leary, deputy chief, Veterans Affairs Division, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division VA program manager. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8488094
    VIRIN: 240618-A-PA223-1025
    Resolution: 3297x4396
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup [Image 8 of 8], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup
    Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup
    Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup
    Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup
    Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup
    Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup
    Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup
    Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Veterans Affairs
    Louisville VA Medical Center
    program maintenance review

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT