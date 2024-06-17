Exceptional performers recognized at USACE - VA meetup

Senior leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Veterans Affairs met June 17-18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky to assess the progress of the Louisville Medical Center, recognize exceptional performers and identify key challenges and opportunities for the super construction project.



Michael Brennan, PhD., executive director for the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Construction and Facilities Management presents a coin for exceptional performance to John Collins, construction representative, USACE Louisville District. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

