    Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth [Image 3 of 4]

    Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Guest speaker Eddie Irby Jr., center, poses with Rodney Clements, left, and Valerie Powe, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Environmental Justice Coordinator and Juneteenth Celebration Coordinator, pose for a photo at the Juneteenth Celebration and Potluck at the District annex office, Mobile, Alabama, June 18, 2024. Irby, who was the keynote speaker at the celebration, was presenting awards to Clements and Powe for their support of his organization the Buffalo Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    This work, Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

