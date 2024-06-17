Guest speaker Eddie Irby Jr., center, poses with Rodney Clements, left, and Valerie Powe, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Environmental Justice Coordinator and Juneteenth Celebration Coordinator, pose for a photo at the Juneteenth Celebration and Potluck at the District annex office, Mobile, Alabama, June 18, 2024. Irby, who was the keynote speaker at the celebration, was presenting awards to Clements and Powe for their support of his organization the Buffalo Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth
