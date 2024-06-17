Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth [Image 2 of 4]

    Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Guest speaker Eddie Irby, Jr. receives a Certificate of Appreciation from Lt. Col. Gary Cutler, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Deputy Commander, during the Juneteenth Celebration and Potluck at the District annex building, Mobile, Alabama, June 18, 2024. Irby was the keynote speaker at the Juneteenth Celebration and spoke of the importance of holiday and how important it is for us to celebrate. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8487861
    VIRIN: 240618-A-VP913-1003
    Resolution: 5840x3896
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

