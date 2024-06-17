Guest speaker Eddie Irby, Jr. receives a Certificate of Appreciation from Lt. Col. Gary Cutler, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Deputy Commander, during the Juneteenth Celebration and Potluck at the District annex building, Mobile, Alabama, June 18, 2024. Irby was the keynote speaker at the Juneteenth Celebration and spoke of the importance of holiday and how important it is for us to celebrate. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)
Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth
