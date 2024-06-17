Special guests pose for a group photo before the Juneteenth Celebration and Potluck at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District annex office, Mobile, Alabama, June 18, 2024. The Mobile District celebrated the Juneteenth holiday with guest speakers and a potluck lunch. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.20.2024
Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
This work, Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.