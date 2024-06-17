Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth [Image 1 of 4]

    Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Special guests pose for a group photo before the Juneteenth Celebration and Potluck at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District annex office, Mobile, Alabama, June 18, 2024. The Mobile District celebrated the Juneteenth holiday with guest speakers and a potluck lunch. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

