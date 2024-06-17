Mobile District celebrates Juneteenth

Photo By Charles Walker | Keynote speaker Eddie Irby, Jr. speaks during the Juneteenth Celebration and Potluck...... read more read more Photo By Charles Walker | Keynote speaker Eddie Irby, Jr. speaks during the Juneteenth Celebration and Potluck at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District annex office, Mobile, Alabama, June 18, 2024. Irby, who founded the Buffalo Soldiers organization in Mobile, spoke of the importance of the Juneteenth holiday and why we should celebrate. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District hosted a Juneteenth celebration at the District Headquarters Annex Building, in Mobile on June 18.



The event featured guest speaker, Eddie Irby, Jr., the founder of the 92nd Infantry Division Buffalo Soldiers of WWII.



“I hope Juneteenth becomes a big celebration for us in our country so as to not repeat history,” said Irby. “I think it should take root in this country, because as we grow as a nation, the world and our nation have closed the door to that dark time in our history. It is important for us to understand why and how this day had to take place in the first place. I think the first thing we need to do is respect each other and live as Americans.”



Valerie Powe, Environmental Justice coordinator and Juneteenth celebration coordinator, said it is important that we recognize, commemorate, and celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.



“Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day,” Powe said. “Juneteenth is the oldest nationally/internationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Today, Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education, history, cultural legacy, and achievement.”



Though Juneteenth became a Federal Holiday in 2021, it is still a holiday most Americans know little about.



Powe said that there are plenty of things Americans can do to educate themselves about Juneteenth and to celebrate and commemorate the holiday.



On June 19, 1865, Union Troops marched into Galveston, Texas freeing all enslaved persons in Texas to signal the end of slavery. So, the name of the holiday comes from combining the date June with the 19th, into Juneteenth.



“Juneteenth is marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings,” Powe said. “It is a time for reflection, rejoicing, and planning for the future. We should celebrate Juneteenth by learning the history, attending a Juneteenth event in your local city, and supporting Black-owned businesses.”



Juneteenth is also another holiday, along with the differently monthly celebrations throughout the year, where the District has the opportunity to celebrate and recognize those of differing cultures and backgrounds.



Powe used the analogy of a quilt to illustrate the importance for us to celebrate and honor different cultures and to educate ourselves about important holidays such as Juneteenth.



“A quilt is characterized as a multi-layered textile with many different colors and patterns,” Powe said. “The layers represent our traditions dating back to its origins. The colors represent our distinct nationality, and the patterns represent our uniqueness and creativity. The layers traditionally include a woven cloth top, a layer of batting and a woven back combined. The process of sewing the face to the fabric, to combine the three layers together to reinforce the material defines unity and strength in its truest sense. Therefore, the quilt represents our country that is composed of various cultures with rich historical legacies that are yet being uncovered. Celebrating other cultures is a great way to foster cross-cultural exchange while respecting each other’s differences. Woven together, as a depiction of a quilt, we are established as a family of strength, resilience, and resistance.”