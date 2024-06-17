Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School [Image 13 of 13]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School

    YONA, GUAM

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YONA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Chief Religious Program Specialist Angelo Martinez, from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), participates in water activities with Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School students in the yard of the school during a community relations event, June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 07:06
    Photo ID: 8487082
    VIRIN: 240620-N-ER894-1386
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: YONA, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    yona
    port visit
    COMREL (community relations)
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT