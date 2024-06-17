USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School

YONA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Josue Reyna, from Donna, Texas, and Chief Religious Program Specialist Angelo Martinez, from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), answer questions from Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School students in a multi-purpose room at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School during a community relations event, June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

