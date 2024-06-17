USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and other Navy Sailors participate in a community relations event at Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School

YONA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Josue Reyna, from Donna, Texas, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), supervises Manuel Ulloa Lujan Elementary School students as they use a waterslide in the yard outside the school during a community relations event, June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

Date Taken: 06.20.2024